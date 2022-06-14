The Parthenon owners closing restaurant, focusing on catering and food truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Parthenon Greek Gill and Taverna in Lincoln is closing after nearly 20 years of business. June 19 will be the restaurant’s last day, but it’s not the last time you can taste their popular Greek cuisine.

The Parthenon will transition to a catering-only format in a new location. In addition to catering services, The Parthenon operates Kouzina Food Truck which features Greek favorites along with a feature menu that changes.

“When The Parthenon opened in 2002, we had no idea what it would turn into, and all the friends and family we would make,” The Parthenon owners George and Mike Kazas said in a Facebook post. “We can’t thank you all enough for the past 20 years, and we want to reassure you that we’ll still be here, simply in a different way. Anything good in this day and age has to reinvent itself — and that’s exactly what the Parthenon is doing. Instead of you coming to us, we are now coming to you!”

The restaurant at 56th and Old Cheney won’t sit empty; The Mettle Grill, a full service restaurant specializing in homemade American food and serving beer from local breweries, will be moving into The Parthenon’s current location.

“I respect and admire everything George and Mike have done to make the Parthenon a fixture in the Lincoln community,” Susantha Weerasinghe, owner of The Mettle Grill said. “We have big shoes to fill and we will work hard for the opportunity to earn the business of this community. I see this as a passing of the torch and not as a restaurant trying to replace the Parthenon.”

The Parthenon owners said you can mail in unused gift cards for a full refund:

The Parthenon

5500 S 56th St # 8

Lincoln, NE 68516

