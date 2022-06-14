Tuesday Night/Wednesday Forecast: Storms Tuesday night...relief on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The possibility of severe weather exists Tuesday night from Central to Eastern Nebraska.

A cold front is slowly moving across the state Tuesday, and that helped keep temperatures in the 80s in Central Nebraska, while eastern locations ahead of the front were in the mid 90s. Thunderstorm chances and possible severe weather will ramp up along and behind the front as Tuesday night progresses. The main threats appear to be hail up to quarter size and winds up to 60 mph. There is also the possibility of isolated flash flooding with these storms as they may produce heavy rainfall. Although the tornado risk is low, it is not zero and there is a chance of an isolated tornado or two from South Central to Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, the severe risk is very low with isolated severe thunderstorms possible in extreme Southeast and Southwest Nebraska. Then on Thursday there is a marginal risk for severe weather along and south of I-80 from Kearney to Lincoln with an isolated threat of damaging winds and large hail.

Storm Prediction Center: Tuesday Forecast (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Wednesday Outlook (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

After the cold front moves through Tuesday night, temperatures will be significantly cooler on Wednesday albeit briefly with highs across the state ranging from the low to mid 80s. On Thursday the heat looks to build slowly with upper 80s to mid 90s statewide with some locations nearing triple digits in extreme Southeast Nebraska.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The heat and humidity just keeps on building as we head into the weekend with highs on Friday near or just above 100 in central and western locations with mid to upper 90s elsewhere. Saturday is looking hot with the entire state at or above 100 with mid 100s from Valentine to McCook. Sunday looks to be hot as well with low to mid 100s across the state with upper 90s in the panhandle.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

