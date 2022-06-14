Two street projects begin June 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets on Wednesday, June 15.

The projects are as follows:

The intersection of South 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard will close for a water main replacement project. This work is being coordinated with a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project in the Union College neighborhood. Access to homes will be maintained. The sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use South 48th Street to Highway 2 to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed in early July.

South 40th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Access to South 40th Street will be closed to through traffic during construction. Access to individual properties will be maintained. The recommended detour is Yankee Hill Road to South 27th Street to Saltillo Road. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures for each project. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information about the South 52nd Street project, contact Jess Sundeen, LTU, at 402-416-5341 or jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about the South 40th Street project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

