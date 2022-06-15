Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes.
Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage.
The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.