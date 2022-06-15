Advertisement

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. The shooting is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes.

Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage.

The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.

Thousands rallied in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. (CNN, POOL, MARCH FOR OUR LIVES, WSVN, WCVB, TWITTER, POTUS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos of golf ball and tennis ball size hail in southeast Nebraska.
Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska
The Parthenon owners, George and Mike Kazas.
The Parthenon owners closing restaurant, focusing on catering and food truck
The first court hearing in the legal action between businessman Charles Herbster and State Sen....
First hearing in Slama-Herbster legal fight
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will need to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by...
Judge sides with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit
Lancaster County Board approves agreement with Airport Authority

Latest News

Some are sounding the alarm to try to stop the problem from getting worse. (KGO, CALIFORNIA...
Scientists warn of new ocean pollution threat called ‘plastitar’
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers weigh COVID-19 shots for babies, young children
An RV flipped onto its side following overnight storms at Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in...
Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park
More than 100 million Americans are under heat alerts this week. The high temperatures can be...
Health Minute: How to avoid heat-related illnesses