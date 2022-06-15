Advertisement

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his children: 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) - Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children.

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash.

Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning.

Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home on Monday afternoon. The parents shared custody of the children but did not live together.

After the crash in Joliet, Karels told first responders he was responsible for the deaths of his children and had attempted to kill himself before fleeing the home, Rivera said. Officers found the man’s blood in the house from his attempts to hurt himself, Rivera said.

Karels has since been released from the hospital and taken to jail, according to a late Tuesday press release from the police department.

He is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

