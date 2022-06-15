Cooler, calmer day Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through the state and that means cooler temperatures and less muggy conditions Wednesday afternoon. Warmer, more humid conditions return on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms late in the day. Hot and muggy conditions Friday through the weekend.
Slight chance of a shower or t’storm this morning in the Lincoln area and cooler. Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear skies for Wednesday night and comfortable. Lows around 60s with a light and variable wind.
Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
Hot and humid conditions Friday through Tuesday with a small chance for a thunderstorm on Friday and then not again until Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.