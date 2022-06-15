Cooler, calmer day Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through the state and that means cooler temperatures and less muggy conditions Wednesday afternoon. Warmer, more humid conditions return on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms late in the day. Hot and muggy conditions Friday through the weekend.

Slight chance of a shower or t’storm this morning in the Lincoln area and cooler. Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler and less humid Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies for Wednesday night and comfortable. Lows around 60s with a light and variable wind.

Pleasant temperatures expected Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and more humid. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions Friday through Tuesday with a small chance for a thunderstorm on Friday and then not again until Tuesday.

Hot, hot,hot (1011 Weather)

