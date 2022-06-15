Fremont County Sheriff’s report deputy’s death after crash
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
The release states the deputy was driving north on Highway 275 near 260th Street and his car collided with a combine going south in the same area.
Officials identified the deputy as 37-year-old Austin “Melvin” Richardson.
The crash is under investigation.
