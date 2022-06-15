Advertisement

Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say

Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel Stanford.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – A grandmother has been charged with murder for the 2021 death of a 5-month-old infant in Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Aug. 6, 2021, for reports of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, the baby’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Camia, said that she “took a bath with the baby and fell asleep” and that the child was not breathing.

The baby, 5-month-old Angel Stanford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Angel’s primary cause of death was drowning, and a contributory cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Following the results of the autopsy, coupled with evidence of methamphetamines in Camia’s blood at the time of Angel’s death, Camia was indicted earlier this month.

Police said the indictment was served to Camia at the Montgomery County Jail, where she is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Camia was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration/attempt to perpetrate a crime and aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than 8 years old.

Camia’s bond was set at $300,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos of golf ball and tennis ball size hail in southeast Nebraska.
Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska
The Parthenon owners, George and Mike Kazas.
The Parthenon owners closing restaurant, focusing on catering and food truck
The first court hearing in the legal action between businessman Charles Herbster and State Sen....
First hearing in Slama-Herbster legal fight
Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections facility
New Lincoln disc golf course burglarized and vandalized
New Lincoln disc golf course burglarized and vandalized

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Lincoln Children's Zoo: Butterflies
Zoo News: Butterflies and Brews at the Zoo
Several special education students were excluded from their graduation ceremony with delayed...
‘We forgot’: Several special education students left off graduation program
Viewer photos of golf ball and tennis ball size hail in southeast Nebraska.
Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska