Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Calie Troyer was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After three days of competition, Nebraska has a new Miss Teen Rodeo.

The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater.

Calie Troyer of Hershey, Nebraska won the title. Troyer also won in the writing, photogenic, appearance, personality and horsemanship categories.

This is the second time the 17-year-old has competed in the competition with each year inching closer to the title.

Aside from the title, Troyer also won a full-ride scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College, gifts and cash prizes.

Hannah Siwinski of Central City won runner-up, as well as a $750 scholarship, $500 cash award and jewelry for winning in the speech category.

The competition continues Wednesday with the crowning of Miss Rodeo Nebraska during day one of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

