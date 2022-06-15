Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

According to NDCS, Gary Filip did not return to the facility Tuesday night from his work assignment in the community. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which was found at N. 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Filip started his sentence on January 10, 2010. He was sentenced to 21 years and eight months to 37 years on charges out of Buffalo and Sarpy counties that include robbery, possession of oxycontin, use of a firearm to commit a felony and receiving stolen property. Filip has a parole eligibility date of January 13, 2023 and a tentative release date of September 14, 2030.

Filip is a 47-year-old white man, 6′1″, 210 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

