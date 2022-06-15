LES encourages customers to stay alert for scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System said they’ve seen an increase in the number of scam reports and are asking customers to stay vigilant.

In some instances, scammers may contact customers claiming their meter is expiring and demand immediate payment. LES meters do not expire and LES does not reach out to customers requesting bank account information.

Keep the following tips in mind:

LES will not contact you via phone, threatening to disconnect service or asking for immediate payment. The utility uses disconnect notices and reminders on bills for delinquent accounts, door hangers for service terminations and email/text alerts for those who opt-in.

No legitimate utility will ask for gift cards, prepaid cards, or money transfers as forms of payment.

Maintain good cyber hygiene by avoiding suspicious emails, especially ones that ask you to do something right away or require personal information, and avoid using public wi-fi when conducting sensitive activities online.

LES does not use automated “robo” calls requesting customers call back to make a payment.

We will only ask for account information to confirm your identity when you call our customer care center. Never give your financial or account information to someone who calls or emails you.

Do not give any information if you think a scammer has contacted you. Call the attorney general’s office immediately. Please call the police department’s non-emergency telephone number to report the scam if you DID provide information.

LES encourages area residents to stay alert. Scammers can fake emails, wi-fi networks and phone numbers. If you have any questions about your account or would like to verify its status, contact us directly by calling 402.475.4211. Access your account at LES.com.

