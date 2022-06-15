LPD investigators see dramatic rise in auto thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are seeing a dramatic rise in stolen cars.

According to police, year to date, there has been a 59.8 percent increase in auto thefts compared to the five year average.

LPD said just during June, auto thefts have increased by 65.4 percent compared to the same time frame in 2021.

Auto theft by the numbers

29.5 percent were unlocked with keys inside

25 percent were locked

5 percent were unlocked, with keys inside and running

40.5 percent had other circumstances listed

77.3 percent are active investigations

50 percent stolen vehicles have been recovered

Investigators with LPD are seeing a dramatic rise in stolen cars. (Lincoln Police Department)

On Tuesday, at 7:04 a.m., officers responded to a home near 70th Street and Shamrock Road, north of Van Dorn, on a report of an auto theft.

LPD said the victim reported that their 1999 Ford Ranger, valued at $16,000, had been taken during the overnight hours, Monday into Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday morning, around 1:13 a.m., LPD said an officer saw the stolen truck traveling northbound on 27th Street from O Street. LPD said the officer was able to catch up the vehicle as it parked near 31st & Holdrege Streets.

Police said two men got out of the car, ran away and were lost in the neighborhood. LPD said the stolen vehicle was turned back over to the owner.

In another case, around 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home off 72nd Street and Shirl Drive, south of Pioneers Boulevard, on a report of an auto theft.

LPD said the victim in this case reported that his 2022 Jeep Wrangler, valued at $50,000, was stolen from his driveway.

Police said the vehicle was located with the assistance of its onboard GPS capabilities.

According to LPD, the vehicle came to a rest at the UNL Rec Center where the two boys inside the Jeep ran away.

Both teenagers were taken into custody. The 16-year-old and 14-year-old were lodged at the Youth Assessment Center for theft by receiving stolen property. The Jeep was returned to the owner.

LPD said it does not appear that these two cases are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.