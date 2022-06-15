LPD: Officer shoots aggressive dog during incident outside north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer fired his service weapon at an aggressive dog which was ultimately euthanized.

According to LPD, on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., officers were at a home in the Belmont neighborhood near 14th and Manatt Streets, for a follow up investigation.

LPD said one of the officers knocked on the door and stepped back from the front porch while the second officer stood further back.

A woman answered the door, stepped outside, then learned that the officers were there to speak to her boyfriend and turned back into the home to yell to him, while still holding the door open, police explained.

LPD said at that point, her 5-year-old large breed dog ran outside, charging the officers.

Officers said the dog was growling as it ran toward the officer closest to the porch. LPD explained that the officer quickly retreated backwards and felt the dog bite and pull on his uniform pants, knocking him down.

LPD said the dog then charged aggressively toward the second officer. The officer retreated backward and as he did, fired his service weapon, striking the dog.

LPD said the officer’s momentum caused him to fall backwards but he was not injured.

According to police, the boyfriend came out of the house, picked up the dog and took it to an emergency veterinarian where the dog unfortunately was euthanized due to her injuries.

LPD is investigating the incident to include review of all available video and witness statements.

Animal Control responded to assist in the investigation. LPD said it was learned the dog, named Deva, has been deemed a potentially dangerous dog, having previously bit another person in the community.

Officers said they’re trained to handle aggressive dogs and part of the investigation will be determining if that training was followed. LPD said often times situations unfold rapidly and not every aggressive dog can be deescalated.

LPD said they recognize how important dogs are in our lives and understand that the loss of any pet is painful.

