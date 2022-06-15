New Lincoln disc golf course burglarized and vandalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new Lincoln outdoor attraction has found itself the target of theft. A disc golf course is missing items that were custom to the course and even planted in the ground.

Just a month after it celebrated its opening with a disc golf tournament that brought out hundreds of participants, the Beal Slough Course was the target of a carefully-done crime.

Just in time for the summer, a third disc golf course had opened in Lincoln. Lining up with a growing group of people in the Capital City who enjoyed the sport.

“With the pandemic, we saw our numbers about triple the last couple of years so we worked with the city to build this new facility,” Trenton Franz, president of the Lincoln Flying Disc Club.

But over the weekend it was the target of a thief or thieves who concentrated all their efforts to this area for practice at the Beal Slough Course.

“Sometime Saturday night, some individual came in and decided to steal our practice nets,” said Franz. “So you can see the open frames there, there were two nice nets, also there were nine little pine trees about three...three and a half feet tall that they also dug up”

In total, it’s a loss of about $1,000. A police report has been filed, but police don’t have any leads now.

“The officer did mention that there wasn’t any damage to the trees or any of the structure, so they were carefully dug out of the ground and some of the bolts were loosened to take the nets,” Franz said. “Their initial thoughts were it wasn’t retaliation but just taking of property”

Right now the group is hopeful that whoever did this will come forward as everything on the course was purchased with money donated in a fundraiser.

