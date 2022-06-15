New questions raised in Cass County officer-involved shooting

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - New questions are being raised by the mother of a Cass County man killed by a sheriff’s deputy in February.

A death certificate states Andrew Stratton was shot in the back. The incident happened at a farmhouse outside Alvo, Nebraska.

The 34-year-old had allegedly struck his father in the head during an argument. He was in the basement when deputies arrived. They believed Stratton was possibly armed and the state patrol said during negotiations a deputy fired his weapon.

Though a bow and arrow and long knife were found at the scene, his mother questions if that justified deadly force. The death certificate states her son died from gunshot wounds to the back and left arm.

“The report from Lincoln said that a bow was removed from the home but nobody said that Andrew was armed with anything,” Stratton’s mother Wendy Guida said. “And it just raises questions, why shoot him in the back? How can he be threatening them and then have his back turned to them at the same time? Hopefully the Grand Jury can figure out what actually took place and why they shot him.”

Guida also questions why the death certificate states her son was shot during a standoff with law enforcement before a grand jury makes that determination.

The Cass County Attorney has not yet responded to inquiries from 6 News, but typically authorities don’t discuss a case before the grand jury meets.

Guida says she’s been told that could be in July or as late as November, and her son suffered from mental illness and was off his medication the night of the shooting.

