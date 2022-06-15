Advertisement

Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park

An RV flipped onto its side following overnight storms at Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood.
An RV flipped onto its side following overnight storms at Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe thunderstorms that moved through southeast Nebraska overnight Tuesday caused damage at the Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood.

Damage was evident, with numerous downed trees and branches across the park. At least one RV was flipped onto its side. The family who was inside at the time told a 10/11 reporter no one was seriously injured.

Downed tree limbs at Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood following Tuesday night's storms.
Downed tree limbs at Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood following Tuesday night's storms.(KOLN)

At one point early Wednesday, Greenwood Fire and Rescue opened up the fire station to people who were without power. According to Omaha Public Power District, fewer than 100 Greenwood-area customers were still affected by outages around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 10/11 reporter was on the scene to gather details. Stick with us for updates.

