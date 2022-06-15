Advertisement

LPS planning to name district office after retiring superintendent

The Lincoln Board of Education proposed during a meeting on Tuesday to rename the district...
The Lincoln Board of Education proposed during a meeting on Tuesday to rename the district office after retiring Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Board of Education proposed during a meeting on Tuesday to rename the LPS District Office after outgoing Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel.

The Board Planning Committee recommended the renaming of the District Office building located at 5905 O Street to honor Dr. Joel. A formal name proposal will be announced and considered for action during the June 28 board meeting. That will be Dr. Joel’s last meeting as superintendent. The district office opened during his tenure in 2013 after the old building burned down.

“Dr. Joel served as an extraordinary superintendent during undoubtedly extraordinary times,” said Planning Committee chair Bob Rauner. “A fire completely destroyed the District Office at the end of his first year as Superintendent. He is closing out his career after facing a global pandemic. There is so much amazing work that occurred during his 12 years of service. Under Dr. Joel’s leadership, the district passed two bond issues, adopted a major technology initiative, advanced the district work on equity and the list goes on.”

Dr. Joel started at LPS in 2010. It was his last stop in an administrative career that dates back to the 1980s.

Dr. Joel’s family was in attendance Tuesday as part of the surprise announcement honoring the superintendent. He’s retiring at the end of June. The position of superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools will be passed on to Paul Gausman, who starts in July.

