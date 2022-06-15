Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Police release name of Lincoln motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with...
The Oven East closed due to kitchen fire
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital
LPD says thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.
LPD: Thieves steal statue from southeast Lincoln park
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Judge examines Herbster and Slama lawsuits
Judge examines Herbster and Slama lawsuits
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Thousands of visitors flee Yellowstone as millions of Americans face a life-threatening heatwave.
Historic Yellowstone flooding triggers 'statewide disaster'