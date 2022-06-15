Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Big summer heat...will prove hard to beat...

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday will start a stretch of days with highs in the 90s and triple-digits...

The cold front that spawned the severe weather Tuesday night and dropped temperatures on Wednesday has moved off slowly to the east. As a result, temperatures will begin to climb on Thursday. Highs across the state will look to be in the upper 80s in northern locations while the rest of the state looks to return to temperatures in the low to mid 90s! Humidity looks to be comfortable on Thursday before rising over the weekend. An excessive heat watch begins Friday morning continuing until Monday evening for Central and Western Nebraska bringing with it dangerous heat and heat index values from 100-105. On Friday, temperatures will be in the low 100s in Southwest Nebraska with locations elsewhere will be in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday has upper 90s to mid 100s across the board, while Sunday looks to be the hottest day of the weekend with temperatures in the low 100s except in the panhandle where there will be upper 90s. Stay cool out there!

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

We will see the chances for more severe weather once again on Thursday as well as a stationary front places itself on the Nebraska/Kansas border. The front may spawn isolated severe thunderstorms along and south of a line from Kearney to “Linoma.” A more concentrated area of scattered severe thunderstorms exists in extreme Southeast Nebraska. Damaging winds and isolated large hail are the primary threats. The chance for an isolated tornado is not low, but given the last week I would not say the chances are zero.

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook
Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook(KOLN)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

