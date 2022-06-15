Advertisement

Watch live severe weather coverage

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tornado Warning for Lancaster County has expired. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek is tracking the storm. Watch live severe weather coverage in the video player above. Download the 1011 NOW Weather app for live radar.

Norris Public Power District is reporting nearly 400 people without power in Seward County.

Viewers are sending in photos of golf ball sized hail in York and Seward.

