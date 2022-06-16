Advertisement

CWS 2022: All eight teams arrive

Oklahoma baseball
Oklahoma baseball(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All eight of college baseball’s hottest teams are here and ready to battle for the games top prize, the national championship.

Texas A&M flew in on the early side Wednesday and that opened up the afternoon for a practice at Bellevue East High School. The Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows the place well after making several trips here with TCU. This is his first season at Texas A&M and no doubt it is an instant impact.

Some of the teams stopped by Charles Schwab Field on the way to their hotels and it was a special moment for most, those who have never been here before. Several players grabbed their phones and shot videos to share the experience.

Opening Celebration Day starts at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, with all eight teams practicing, Fan Fest, Field of Dreams on the video board and the team parade. Friday it’s all business, well and some fun too as the Men’s College World Series starts.

