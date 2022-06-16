Advertisement

Felony warrant issued for man who ran from Seward County deputies

Jason Fox
Jason Fox(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 48-year-old man is wanted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for Terroristic Threats, Third Degree Assault and Obstructing a Police Officer after fleeing from deputies Wednesday.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to contact Jason Fox near 8th and D Streets in Utica regarding a previous incident.

During the contact, Fox became very agitated and fled from deputies. Multiple units were called on scene to assist but were unable to locate Fox.

SCSO does not believe Fox is a threat to the public, but if you encounter this man, you’re urged to use caution and call 402-643-4578 or your local law enforcement.

Jason Fox has several tattoos on both forearms.

