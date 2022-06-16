Free HIV tests available on June 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska AIDS Project (NAP) in partnership with Greater than AIDS and Walgreens will be offering free HIV testing at select Walgreens locations on June 27.

In Lincoln, you can get a free HIV test at the Walgreens near 27th and Vine Streets from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

June 27 is also National HIV Testing Day, a day to raise awareness and encourage the community to take control of their health by getting tested.

The Nebraska AIDS Project continues to serve the state of Nebraska in the fight to end HIV. Founded in 1984, the Nebraska AIDS Project is one of the few statewide AIDS agencies in the country. With offices in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk, Nebraska AIDS Project serves the state of Nebraska, eastern Wyoming, and southwest Iowa. With 38 years of experience in HIV prevention, support services and advocacy, Nebraska AIDS Project is recognized as a leader in the fight against HIV and AIDS in the Midwest.

