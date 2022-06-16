Friday Forecast: A “simmering” summer pattern...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stretch of very hot days will carry us through the weekend and into early next week...

Thunderstorm development will be possible over portions of eastern and southeastern Nebraska Thursday night...and some ‘storms may reach severe limits...with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. There could also be some flash flooding issues if we see multiple ‘storms develop over the same area. Past Thursday night, it appears that very hot and mainly dry weather will carry us all the way through the weekend.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

High pressure building over much of the Central Plains will translate into the searing afternoon high temperatures...mainly 90s and triple digits...with unseasonably warm temperatures continuing even into the overnight hours. Record highs will be threatened at times over the weekend and into early next week...and thunderstorm chances will be almost non-existent for much of the region Friday...Saturday...and Sunday. Gusty winds will also develop over the weekend. Weather Alerts for heat and heat index values are already in place...and cold be upgraded over the coming days. Please use caution with your outdoor plans...stay hydrated...and keep a close on the little ones...the elderly...and the family pets.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook pretty much stays hot...with some isolated-or-widely scattered thunderstorm chances...with Thursday night...next Tuesday and next Wednesday as the most likely times for shower and ‘storms.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

