Jordan Larson hosts All-Skills Camp in Lincoln

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker volleyball legend and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson was back in Lincoln on Wednesday for her All-Skills Camp at the Kinetic Sports Complex.

The camp runs from Wednesday-Thursday catering from girls in grades 3rd-12th. Larson was just recently hired as an assistant coach with the Texas Longhorns volleyball program. It will be her first time on the other side of Nebraska and Texas rivalry.

The Huskers and Longhorns will not face off in the regular season, but they have faced each other in the post season in each of the last two seasons.

