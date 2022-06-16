LPD investigating early morning shooting just outside downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a shooting from early Thursday morning.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW officers were called to the area of Cooper Park and Park Middle School near 8th & F Streets around 1:15 a.m. on the report. On arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They add that the shooting possibly stemmed from an argument that took place beforehand.

No suspects are in custody, but LPD says there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

