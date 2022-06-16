LSO: Cube with GPS tracker on keys helps deputies find stolen truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a key chain cube with GPS tracking for helping deputies track down a stolen truck.

On Wednesday, deputies said the victim reported that he parked his car near 134th Street and Yankee Hill Road while he was working nearby and some time during the day it was stolen.

LSO said the victim explained that he left his window rolled down and his keys inside his 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

According to deputies, the victim had a ‘Tile’ key chain with GPS tracking and deputies were able to track the stolen truck near 25th and R Streets.

LSO said deputies were able to locate the truck near 23rd and U Streets where they made a traffic stop.

A 62-year-old man was driving and was the only person in the truck. He was arrested and is facing theft by receiving stolen property charges, as well as driving on a suspended license charges.

Deputies said the recent rash of auto thefts in our region is a crime of opportunity.

