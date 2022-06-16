Advertisement

National Weather Service releases survey results from Tuesday night’s storm damage

"Hwy 34 & 196th (8 miles east of Seward)"
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service in Omaha released the results of their survey operations from Wednesday, following Tuesday night’s severe weather outbreak across much of eastern Nebraska.

NWS Omaha says that an EF-1 tornado touched down along Church Road, directly north of Murdock, in Cass County.

"Murdock, NE—extensive tree and power line damage"
NWS Omaha also reported that straight-line winds, and wind-driven hail were the primary cause of much of the damage that was left behind in the Utica, Seward, and Greenwood areas. They add that the combination of a 115mph wind gust and up to 3″ in diameter hail only made the damage more severe for Utica.

Authorities block part of westbound I-80, just past the Highway 63 exit near Greenwood, after a...
A Tornado Warning was issued around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. At that time, the most significant part of the storm was right over Seward and moving east/northeast.

Junto Winery, a popular destination in eastern Seward County, posted the damage from last night’s storm to their Facebook page, saying their property was hit hard by the intense storm.

