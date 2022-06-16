National Weather Service releases survey results from Tuesday night’s storm damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service in Omaha released the results of their survey operations from Wednesday, following Tuesday night’s severe weather outbreak across much of eastern Nebraska.

NWS Omaha says that an EF-1 tornado touched down along Church Road, directly north of Murdock, in Cass County.

Our survey teams finished assessing the damage from Tuesday nights' storms. 2 EF-1 Tornadoes were reported. 1 near Murdock, NE and the other near Treynor, IA. pic.twitter.com/DMexYZrkTO — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) June 16, 2022

"Murdock, NE—extensive tree and power line damage" (Nate (Viewer Submission))

NWS Omaha also reported that straight-line winds, and wind-driven hail were the primary cause of much of the damage that was left behind in the Utica, Seward, and Greenwood areas. They add that the combination of a 115mph wind gust and up to 3″ in diameter hail only made the damage more severe for Utica.

In addition to the two EF-1 tornadoes, straight line winds and wind-driven hail wreaked havoc across eastern Nebraska. Winds reached up to 115 mph near Utica, NE as hail up to 3" in diameter pummeled the area. pic.twitter.com/jVaSIDRobD — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) June 16, 2022

Authorities block part of westbound I-80, just past the Highway 63 exit near Greenwood, after a semi was overturned during the severe weather late Tuesday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

A Tornado Warning was issued around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. At that time, the most significant part of the storm was right over Seward and moving east/northeast.

Junto Winery, a popular destination in eastern Seward County, posted the damage from last night’s storm to their Facebook page, saying their property was hit hard by the intense storm.

