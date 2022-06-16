Advertisement

NU President Carter announces his 2022-23 budget proposal

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced his budget for the 2022-23 year.
By Kloee Sander
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced his $1 billion budget proposal for the 2022-2023 school year today. His proposal increases spending by nearly $13 million.

The budget proposal includes:

  • A tuition freeze for the second year in a row. UNL is one of three Big Ten schools to freeze tuition again this year. Carter said, when taking into account inflation, students will be paying the same amount for tuition as in 2010.
  • Additional funding for Nebraska Promise, which gives full tuition scholarships to students with family incomes of $65,000 or less
  • A small fee increase for additional mental health services on campus. Carter said student leadership has consistently asked for more funding in this area.
  • Funding to help equalize professor pay. With this plan, all professors will be making between 98% and 102% of their peers.
  • $48 million in budget cuts since 2020

Carter expects to be taking in less revenue as a University system since international student numbers are down and inflation is high. Despite this, the increased spending was possible due to additional funding from the Nebraska Legislature and private donations.

“We think this plan is smart. It’s conservative. It’s bold. And it is a statement to the people of Nebraska that their university is available for them in a place that we welcome everyone and a place we believe they can afford,” Carter said.

Carter will present the budget to the Board of Regents on June 23rd and to the State in August.

