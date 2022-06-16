Seward County hit hard by hail damage in Tuesday’s storm

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A second round of severe storms in just one week has put more Nebraskans in repair mode. The latest storms hit late Tuesday night with hail the size of golf balls hitting several counties. Many people couldn’t see all of the damage until the sun came up Wednesday morning.

“It’s been very hard to hold the emotions back, but I’m very thankful we live in this community,” Jerry Rumery of Rumery Lawn and Landscape.

On Wednesday, Jerry Rumery was surveying the damage to his landscaping business. They’ve been in Seward for more than two decades. Their building, windows, pots, plants and company trucks were all impacted by the storm. The City of Seward’s burn site was a popular place as dozens of people dropped off yard waste.

“My yard was covered and my driveway was covered,” Dean Gade of Seward said. “There were a bunch of leaves and sticks to pick up in my yard. I had four cans full, and I had to get rid of it, so I could put some more in.”

Farther down the road, a tree dropped right on top of the Wren’s house. It’s a place they’ve called home for 40 years.

“It just tore the house up,” Don Wren of Seward said. “The inside is terrible.”

“It’s livable in the kitchen and the living room, but all the other rooms are trashed,” Shirley Wren of Seward said.

The Wren’s had their four-week-old great-grandson with them during the storm. Thankfully no one was hurt, but all they could do was watch.

“I feel we’re just lucky that we’re alive,” Shirley Wren said.

Many Nebraskans were on the phone with insurance companies all day wondering just how much the damage is going to cost and wondering how soon they can get back to normal.

