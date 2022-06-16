Warmer temperatures return on Thursday with a chance of more thunderstorms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will bring mainly sunny skies on Thursday. Meanwhile, a warm front will develop in southern Kansas and begin to slowly move northward and this will bring a few clouds, warmer temperatures and more humidity to the area by late Thursday afternoon and evening in southern Nebraska. An upper level disturbance will trigger scattered thunderstorms this evening and continuing into early Friday morning. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly along and south of Interstate 80. Hot and humid weather will dominate Friday through Tuesday.

Slight risk of severe weather in southeast Nebraska this evening into early Friday morning. Large hail, damaging winds will be the main threat. An isolated tornado is possible.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible especially in southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny skies Thursday morning in the Lincoln area with comfortable temperatures. Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and more humid this afternoon. Highs in lower 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon as well. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening into early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 60s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Isolated t’storms possible Friday morning, then partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid Friday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with an East-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and humid on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions expected for the weekend into next week. The weekend looks mainly dry at this point with small chances of rain returning late on Monday and continuing into Wednesday.

Hot and humid for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

