Happening this weekend in Lincoln

The temperatures will feel a lot like summer this weekend in the Capital City. If you're eager to get outside to enjoy it, check out a few events highlighted in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Movies In The Park

Movies in the Park is back! Grab your blanket or a chair and come out for a free family-friendly movie in the park. Movie starts at dark. This week’s movie is Tron: Legacy, which tells the story of a virtual world designer’s son, who goes looking for his father and ends up inside the digital world that his father designed. He meets his father’s corrupted creation and a unique ally who was born inside the digital world.

Friday 8:45-9 p.m.; Free

Archie’s Party

Everyone is invited to Archie’s birthday party this weekend at Morrill Hall. There will be activities, crafts and more. Archie promises to be there throughout the day to thank everyone for coming. If you want to bring a birthday gift, he’ll give you a raffle ticket for some great prizes. All gifts will be donated to People’s City Mission.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Included with museum admission

Lincoln Arts Festival

This event showcases 90+ artists from around the country, new and emerging local artists, live music performances, art demonstrations and interactive art activities for the whole family. There will be some unexpected, spontaneous happenings to create a celebratory atmosphere and a complete “can’t miss it” event!

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free to attend

Cars & Stars At Branched Oak Observatory

Cars and Stars is a fun and free event for the entire family! Come for the cars... stay for the stars! There is something for the whole family at this event, including a car show, bounce house, star party, BBQ Food Truck, solar view, science crafts and more.

Saturday 5-11 p.m.; Free

Fireworks Demo By Patriot Pete’s

Don’t miss the 3rd annual Patriot Pete’s Fireworks Demo! They can’t wait to show you their 2022 hand-picked fireworks selection! This is an excellent event for the whole family, and they will end the night with a grand finale that is sure to impress! Bring a chair, bring your family and come ready to enjoy some fireworks!

Saturday 9 p.m.; Free

