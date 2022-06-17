Hot and humid Friday through the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will return to the central plains and that will mean a hot weekend for Nebraska. A surface warm front will move across Nebraska Friday bringing hot temperatures in western Nebraska Friday afternoon. The hot and humid conditions will move into eastern Nebraska Saturday and continue into early next week.

Becoming mostly sunny, warmer and more humid Friday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 90s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. Slight chance for an early morning shower or thunderstorm.

Hot and humid conditions for Friday (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear, warm and muggy Friday night. Lows in the lower 70s with a southeast breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and muggy Friday night. (1011 Weather)

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Saturday through Monday for much of Nebraska. A prolong period of heat and humidity is expected.

Hot and humid conditions expected Saturday through Monday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot and humid Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Hot weather continues on Sunday with highs around 100 and a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot and humid. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid weather continues Monday and Tuesday. Isolated t’storms possible on Monday, scattered t’storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Well above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.