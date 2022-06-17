Impact of two-day outage on Utica businesses, residents

UTICA, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews with Norris Public Power District worked for hours to restore power to Utica after lines were downed in a thunderstorm Tuesday night. It was a frustrating couple days for those in the Seward County village. As of Thursday night, almost all customers’ power had been restored, according to the Norris PPD Outage Map.

For Pac-N-Save, the outage wasn’t just frustrating, it’s been expensive.

“We have to get rid of everything,” Jennifer Koranda, HR manager for Pac-N-Save said. “Meat products, dairy, anything frozen, all of our perishables.”

The store is closed while employees work to throw everything out and wait for replacements.

“Unfortunately, now we can’t serve our customers and they now have to drive out of town for groceries and with gas prices this high that’s not ideal,” Koranda said.

Another business in town, Old Cottonwood, an antique store, was operating in the dark Thursday afternoon. Brent Daehling, who owns the store with his wife said they’re on the Nebraska Passport and didn’t want to miss out on business.

“We didn’t know how long the power would be out so we figured we’d better open and just have fun with it. We’ve got flashlights and people can shop in the dark,” Daehling said.

In the neighborhoods, there was a hum of generators and a lot of damage to siding Thursday afternoon, but neighbors told 10/11 NOW they’re getting by.

“I read a lot more magazines rather than watching television,” TIm Heidorn said. “But everyone’s worried about their frozen food.”

Joshua Ramsey had a window broken in the storm, but said the power outage was the biggest challenge.

“It’s been a little weird to get phones charged, we’ve been going in Seward to charge them,” Ramsey said. “We’ve got a generator going and people are bringing us water.”

