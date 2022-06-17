Pastor Tom Barber fasts at 24-hour Gimme Shelter event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pastor Tom Barber with People’s City Mission is running on nothing but coffee and water at the Gimme Shelter event. He is going 24 hours without food and sleep to advocate for the homeless.

Barber has served Lincoln’s homeless for 18 years as the CEO of People’s City Mission, and this is his fifth year fasting at the Gimme Shelter event.

“This year, in particular, it’s very important because there’s just a lot of people suffering, especially at the lower end of the economic spectrum,” Barber said. “We’re awfully in a pinch of inflation but you can imagine if you’re making somewhere near minimum wage, and you’re paying $5 a gallon for gas how that’s affecting you right now.”

From 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, Barber is speaking with people about homelessness and spreading awareness. The People’s City Mission Booth is set up outside of Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege Street. The staff is accepting donations and facing the elements alongside Pastor Tom.

DeeJay Burton, who is a chaplain at People’s City Mission, said this is his first time participating in the Gimme Shelter event.

“It’s critical for those that are out on our streets. Like today, it’s very hot,” Burton said. “We have a place where people can come in, get cooled down, get something to drink, get something to eat, and just overall, knowing that for 24 hours, somebody is out in the weather, in the elements.”

Burton said he enjoys seeing Barber persevere throughout the day with compassion for others. One of the goals of People’s City Mission is to offer spiritual support for homeless people.

For over a century, the shelter has provided meals, clothing and household items and nights of shelter to those in need. The People’s City Mission has helped over a million people in Lincoln. In honor of their 115th anniversary, they are displaying merchandise at their Gimme Shelter booth.

Barber hopes the Gimme Shelter event will spread awareness of the conditions homeless people face every day.

“I got to tell you, the older I get, the little bit harder it gets,” Barber said. “I’m 70 now, so as I go 24 hours without food or shelter, it gets a little harder. I’m asking people just to come out, share their thoughts with me, spend five minutes, and show some solidarity.”

Pastor Tom is encouraging supporters to donate to nonprofits, volunteer or buy lunch for someone on the streets. Visitors can stop by the booth outside of Hy-Vee until the Gimme Shelter event ends at 9 a.m. Friday.

People can visit www.pcmlincoln.org to learn more information, volunteer or donate to the homeless.

