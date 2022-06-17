Advertisement

LIVE: Police say multiple people shot at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed multiple people were shot Thursday night at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The suspect is in custody, according to officers.

WBRC reports officers said they are still “actively” clearing the building, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos of golf ball and tennis ball size hail in southeast Nebraska.
Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska
An RV flipped onto its side following overnight storms at Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in...
Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park
LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer shoots aggressive dog during incident outside north Lincoln home
Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections facility
LPD investigating early morning shooting just outside downtown

Latest News

Pastor Tom Barber with People's City Mission is going 24 hours without food and sleep to...
Pastor Tom Barber fasts at 24-hour Gimme Shelter event
Pastor Tom Barber with People's City Mission is going 24 hours without food and sleep to...
"Gimme Shelter" event
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting
New details have emerged in both investigations into the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings.
Investigation continues into Buffalo, Uvalde shootings