Residents voice concerns about O Street drag racing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday night, in northeast Lincoln, a meeting took place addressing a dangerous activity that’s been going on in the city for years. The topic of discussion was O Street drag racing. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins fielded questions from passionate Nebraskans.

Chief Ewins had a presentation prepared for the meeting called “O Street Traffic Enforcement.” She only got through a handful of slides before conversation from the audience took over. Dozens in the community went back and forth regarding safety in Lincoln.

Drag racing on O Street and around the town has been a hot topic for years. In front of a decent-sized crowd at the Joyo Theater, those in Lincoln had the chance to voice their concerns to law enforcement and the city.

City Councilor James Michael Bowers hosts a monthly northeast citizens meeting. Thursday night’s discussion comes about two weeks after a crash on O Street killed two people and injured more than a dozen more.

“I don’t know what the perfect solution is, but I know what a good first step is and that is to bring everyone together, so they can get their voice heard and people can speak out and we can put it all out on the table and come up with a plan moving forward,” he says.

A number of people voiced their concerns. Those concerns are divided between people who want a place to drag race in the community and those who live around O Street, and other hot spots, who are tired of the noise and the dangers.

“That does not make me happy at all. When people say they can’t sleep and they’re thinking about leaving or they can’t afford to leave now. That’s all stuff we need to answer the call on,” Chief Ewins says.

Some in the audience don’t think officers are patrolling O Street and surrounding areas enough. Chief Ewins encourages people to report speeding and file noise complaints because she says an officer will follow up with the witness who reported it. Ewins adds officers can’t be everywhere at once and if it’s between traffic enforcement and 911 calls, they’re going to the 911 calls.

“We’ve had so many deaths related to traffic that we can’t ignore it anymore. I do think that this will build into a larger conversation,” she adds.

With the meeting over, the question now is ‘What’s next?’ Chief Ewins says her officers are giving citations for speeding, reckless driving, running red lights and loud noises, but incident still occur. There was discussion about some more extreme measures, like possibly drivers losing licenses, but that discussion is ongoing.

