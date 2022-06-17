Saltdog players trade cleats for boots at host family’s farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Randy Norris and JR DiSarcina came to the Capital City to play sports with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Little did they know, they would get a taste of farm life as well.

When they’re not on the ball field, the Saltdog pair does farm chores with their host family in Waverly.

“It’s so great to have that ‘ah-ha’ moment,” said Paula Peterson, host family farmer. “When Randy first got here, he was like, ‘I’ve never been on a farm. This is my first time.’”

Norris is from North Carolina, and DiSarcina hails from Massachusetts. Together, they are diving into the Good Life.

“I was excited to see a different scenery because there’s nothing like this where I’m from,” said DiSarcina, a Saltdog infielder.

Every morning and night, the athletes check cattle and tend to their needs.

“Just seeing it is a lot different than how I came up,” said Norris, Saltdogs left fielder. “I get to experience this which is very cool, isn’t something you see everyday in North Carolina.”

Since the Petersons’ daughters graduated, they have been hosting Saltdogs players for five years. So far, they’ve had players from Arizona, Texas, Indiana, and now North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Now they call the Saltdogs players their “summer sons.”

“It’s been a fun way for me to not be an empty nester,” Peterson said. “I just fill them with summer sons.”

Norris and DiSarcina arrived in Nebraska a month ago, near the end of calving season and the beginning of their first ball season.

The teammates are enjoying their time in Lincoln, even when they are hard at work 20 miles away from Haymarket Park.

“Especially having the baseball community and Paula and Tom and the farming community, being able to bring them together is great because you don’t want to be out here just doing baseball,” DiSarcina said.

