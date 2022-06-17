Advertisement

Saturday-Sunday: A Fiery Forecast...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breezy...hot...and humid conditions will dominate your weekend weather...

It looks like “perspiration” will trump “precipitation” this weekend as high pressure takes over most of the Central Plains. Weather Alerts for hot and humid conditions are already in p;ace for much of the state...and may need to be “upgraded” over the course of the weekend into early next week. Please use common sense with your outdoor activities throughout the weekend...use sunscreen...stay hydrated...and keep a close eye on your loved ones most susceptible to the hot conditions...including the family pets. Another thing to keep in mind is the warm and humid conditions expected during the overnights...there won’t be much relief in the darkness this weekend.

Saturday AM Lows
Highs On Saturday
Sunday AM Lows
Highs On Sunday
Weather Alerts For Heat - This Weekend
With the instability in the atmosphere due to the heat and humidity levels...an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible over the weekend...but with warm temperatures aloft acting as a “cap”...and no real focusing mechanism like a front or upper-level disturbance...thunderstorms are expected to be few-and-far between. The best chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday afternoon and evening in western Nebraska. The severe weather “risk” for the weekend is very low at this time.

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday
Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday
The latest 7-Day Outlook contains ABOVE AVERAGE high-and-low temperatures throughout the next week...with occasional thunderstorm chances returning. Our hottest days are expected to be Sunday-Monday...with some slight cooling and slightly better thunderstorm chances by Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak cold front enters the region.

7-Day Outlook
