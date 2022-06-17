Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of 10 is lucky to be alive following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday near the Wood River interchange.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a van was cut off by another vehicle, lost control and rolled.
All 10 occupants in the van, including 8 children, were wearing seat belts and sustained only minor injuries.
Troopers cited the other driver for careless driving.
NSP Troop C shared on social media that there was a tremendous response involved in this situation, with so many patients.
The Wood River Fire & Rescue Department shared a post on its Facebook page, giving a big thank you to all who helped.
Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.