Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident

Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.
Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of 10 is lucky to be alive following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday near the Wood River interchange.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a van was cut off by another vehicle, lost control and rolled.

All 10 occupants in the van, including 8 children, were wearing seat belts and sustained only minor injuries.

Troopers cited the other driver for careless driving.

NSP Troop C shared on social media that there was a tremendous response involved in this situation, with so many patients.

The Wood River Fire & Rescue Department shared a post on its Facebook page, giving a big thank you to all who helped.

