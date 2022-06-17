Stolen vehicle recovered, juvenile apprehended in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island Police Department have taken a juvenile into custody following a pursuit and search Thursday night in Grand Island.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near mile marker 318. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 314 and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour while approaching Grand Island. The trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety as the vehicle entered town. A short time later, GIPD officers located the vehicle near Louise and Adams streets and observed the suspect flee on foot.

Officers and troopers established a perimeter and a GIPD K-9 was utilized to locate the suspect and take him into custody. NSP dispatchers confirmed that the Impala had been reported stolen from Lincoln.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Grand Island Regional Center for medical clearance and then transported to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln.

