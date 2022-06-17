Advertisement

VIDEO: Sights and sounds from media day of the 2022 CWS

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Jun. 16, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Men’s College World Series kicks off on Friday and on the Thursday all eight teams were available for media.

On top of media interviews each of the eight teams took the field at Charles Schwab Field for an hour of batting practice and field work ahead of game one on Friday.

Game one will be between Oklahoma and Texas A&M at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Notre Dame and Texas at 6 p.m.

