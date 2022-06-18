Body shops seeing influx of business after hail storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The severe weather in southeast Nebraska is keeping auto body shops in Lincoln very busy.

“Our calendar is as booked as it possibly could be. We’re opening up some extra hours,” Stephanie Terry, Director of Operations at Morrow Collision Center, said.

Cars are coming into Morrow Collision Center from Ceresco, Beatrice, Waverly and more. They have three locations around Lincoln, and altogether they’re seeing about 50 cars a week. Terry knows the process can be tedious, so she recommends going into your trusted auto body shop.

“We’re better able to find the damage and look for the damage, know the extent of it to get you a more accurate estimate in the first place,” Terry said.

The cost of damage body shops are seeing right now varies from $3,000 to $5,000. The cost of a repair depends on the type of car, how many panels were hit, the size of hail and the number of dents.

“Dent removal will be pretty expensive, more than what the customer might expect, so we can talk them through that, let them know how much it’s going to be pretty quickly, and they can make that decision if they want to file a claim with their insurance company,” Tom Morrow, General Manager of Morrow Collision Center, said.

“The best thing to do is probably just stop in if you have any questions. We can certainly take a look at it and give you directions on someone you need to get in touch with or talk with your adjuster or let us do a quick estimate and let you decide what you want to do from there,” Scott Oliver, owner of Ming Auto Beauty Center, said.

Ming Auto Beauty Center specializes in paintless dent repair, so if the car only has a few small dents, it could only take a few hours. If the car is dented all over and was hit by some of the golf ball size hail, it could take up to a week. If parts of the car need to be replaced, it could take even longer. Like a lot of businesses across the country, they’re seeing a shortage of parts. The biggest piece of advice both shops gave is be patient.

Experts say if the total repair cost is close to your deductible, it might be best to pay out of pocket. If not, file a claim with your insurance company.

