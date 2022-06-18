Man runs 163 miles to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 163 miles in six days, that’s what it took Eric Henrich to run from Holdredge, Nebraska to Lincoln Northeast High School. He was running for a good cause. M.S. Run the U.S. It’s a relay consisting of 19 runners. The first runner starts in Santa Monica, California and the 19th ends in New York City.

It’s to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis, which is a disease that results in nerve damage and disrupts communication between the brain and body.

Henrich hopes by the time this race finishes in August more people learn about M.S.

“All in all, it’s not a very well known disease, but it’s something a lot of people suffer from even from back home in Montana to here in Nebraska,” Henrich said. “All across the country, so I think a little bit of awareness and education would go a long way of what this disease actually is.”

Henrich ran the relay in honor of his mother, who has had M.S. his whole life. He actually was on the phone with her as he crossed the finish line.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.