Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening election official

A 42-year-old Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making several threats against an election...
A 42-year-old Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making several threats against an election official in Colorado.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 42-year-old Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making several threats against an election official in Colorado. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Travis Ford, of Lincoln, posted several threats in August 2021 on an Instagram page associated with the official.

Prosecutors did not identify the target of the messages but the U.S. Attorney in Colorado said the victim was from that state.

Prosecutors said Ford also posted similar threats on Instagram pages associated with President Joe Biden and another public figure, who was not identified. Ford is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

