Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 67-year-old man

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska.

The Plattsmouth Police Department is attempting to locate 67-year-old Richard Singer.

Singer is a white male, around 5′ 11″ tall, about 165 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Singer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, a pair of silver glasses and a black jacket.

Singer went missing from the 300 block of north 5th Street in Plattsmouth and last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Singer left on foot with another person and has not returned.

Singer has a diminished mental capacity and serious medical conditions that require daily medicine.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Plattsmouth Police Department at 402-296-3311 immediately.

