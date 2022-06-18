Public invited to Juneteenth celebrations on June 18 and June 25

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Parks and Recreation Department and Clyde Malone Community Center invite the public to Juneteenth celebrations this month. The events are as follows:

The Clyde Malone Community Center will host an event from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Trago Park, 2100 “U” Street. The event will feature food, a vintage car show, live entertainment, DJ Swift and more.

The “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street, will host an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, face painting, water park events, jump rope exhibitions, live performances, prizes, community partners, DJ D-Luv and more.

The Clyde Malone Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating unity and prosperity throughout Lincoln, Nebraska while honoring African American heritage. For more information, visit malonecenter.org.

For more information about the “F” Street Community Center event, visit the facility Facebook page or call 402-441-7951. For more information about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

