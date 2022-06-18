Sunday Forecast: Another scorching day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The stretch of HOT and humid conditions will continue for the rest of the weekend and into next week... thanks to a high pressure system and a warm front in the area. While most of us have had a break from precipitation... chances rebuild as we head into the beginning of next week.

The heat and humidity has prompted Heat Advisories to be issued for majority of the area. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the western and central portions of our area until 8 PM CDT on Sunday, while another Heat Advisory is in effect for the central and eastern portions until 10 PM Monday. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 90s to triple digits, but with the humidity it could feel more like the triple digits. Sunday night low temperatures will only drop to the mid 70s... not really offering much relief from the heat. Temperatures will heat back up AGAIN on Monday to the upper 90s and triple digits. Make sure you are staying hydrated and safe!

Heat Advisories (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

In terms of precipitation chances... they’re back. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday evening, mainly in the central and western portions of the state. However, the shower and storms that develop in the Panhandle could be severe, as isolated severe storms are possible. On Monday, we have the chance to see regular scattered thunderstorms and showers across the area. At this time there is no severe weather threat on Monday.

Isolated severe storms possible for portions of the Panhandle. Regular thunderstorms possible in the western and central portions of the area. (KOLN)

Thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

For the next 7 days... hot conditions will stick around and we will re-introduce the chance for precipitation at the start of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

