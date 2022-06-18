Advertisement

Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market.

Omaha Police tells 6 News just before 1 a.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working security at the Gate 10 Sports Bar reported shots fired in the parking lot at 10th and Harney.

Police then chased a vehicle fleeing the scene to 42nd and Dodge. There they found two male shooting victims in the car. A third male shooting victim arrived at a medical center in a different car.

Police have not yet named any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say a tip leading to an arrest in this incident can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

