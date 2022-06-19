Advertisement

Douglas County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children under 5 as soon as this week
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months.

Saturday the CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years of age. Vaccine providers across the country are expected to begin distributing the vaccines to young children next week.

The Douglas County Health Department says they expect vaccines to be available at most local pediatric and family practice clinics as early as June 21.

“I hope parents will seriously consider making the choice to vaccinate their young children,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “The vaccine has been extensively tested and was found to be safe and effective.”

Vaccinations for children between 6 months and 5 years are by appointment only.

Vaccines will be available for children at the following locations next week:

The Douglas County Health Department offices at 41st and Pacific Street on Tuesday, June 21 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 pm., and Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Girls, Inc. at 2811 45th Street on Saturday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kroc Center at 2825 Y Street on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

